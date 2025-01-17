https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/ukrainian-forces-burn-soldiers-bodies-to-avoid-paying-families---pow-1121442354.html
Ukrainian Forces Burn Soldiers' Bodies to Avoid Paying Families - PoW
The Kiev regime is burning the bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to avoid paying their families, and the number of dead is so high that even in Kharkov the local crematorium does not have enough capacity, so mobile cremation units have been brought into the city, a captured Ukrainian border guard told Russian security forces.
A group of six Ukrainian State Border Service officers surrendered to Russia on January 6 on the border between the Belgorod region and Kharkov, a source in Russia's security services told Sputnik earlier. Among the captives is Private Ivan Kuts, born 1996, an inspector in the Ukrainian Border Service."They also burn foreign mercenaries to hide the presence of their contingent in Ukraine," he added.The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine.
A group of six Ukrainian State Border Service officers surrendered to Russia on January 6 on the border between the Belgorod region and Kharkov, a source in Russia's security services told Sputnik earlier. Among the captives is Private Ivan Kuts, born 1996, an inspector in the Ukrainian Border Service.
"There are very many wounded, even more killed. The stationary crematorium in Kharkov cannot cope, so they have brought mobile ones. They burn corpses to avoid paying compensation to the families of the dead," Kuts said.
"They also burn foreign mercenaries to hide the presence of their contingent in Ukraine," he added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries
as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine.