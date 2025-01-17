https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/ukrainian-forces-burn-soldiers-bodies-to-avoid-paying-families---pow-1121442354.html

Ukrainian Forces Burn Soldiers' Bodies to Avoid Paying Families - PoW

Ukrainian Forces Burn Soldiers' Bodies to Avoid Paying Families - PoW

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime is burning the bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to avoid paying their families, and the number of dead is so high that even in Kharkov the local crematorium does not have enough capacity, so mobile cremation units have been brought into the city, a captured Ukrainian border guard told Russian security forces.

2025-01-17T06:37+0000

2025-01-17T06:37+0000

2025-01-17T07:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

ukraine

kharkov

russian defense ministry

mercenaries

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121443628_109:0:1316:679_1920x0_80_0_0_c482d8c4d89087ba33c3708083918099.jpg

A group of six Ukrainian State Border Service officers surrendered to Russia on January 6 on the border between the Belgorod region and Kharkov, a source in Russia's security services told Sputnik earlier. Among the captives is Private Ivan Kuts, born 1996, an inspector in the Ukrainian Border Service."They also burn foreign mercenaries to hide the presence of their contingent in Ukraine," he added.The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-troops-crash-mercenary-tea-break-near-kurakhovo-snuff-out-polish-fighters-1121255442.html

ukraine

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukrainian forces burn soldiers' bodies to avoid paying families - PoW Sputnik International Ukrainian forces burn soldiers' bodies to avoid paying families - PoW 2025-01-17T06:37+0000 true PT0M33S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian armed forces,burning the bodies, bodies of soldiers, kharkov