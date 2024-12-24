https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-troops-crash-mercenary-tea-break-near-kurakhovo-snuff-out-polish-fighters-1121255442.html

Russian Troops Crash Mercenary ‘Tea Break’ Near Kurakhovo, Snuff Out Polish Fighters

Russian Troops Crash Mercenary ‘Tea Break’ Near Kurakhovo, Snuff Out Polish Fighters

Sputnik International

Soldiers of the assault squad of the mountain motorized rifle unit of Battlegroup Tsentr, while capturing one of the strongholds in the Kurakhovsky are in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), caught Polish mercenaries by surprise while they were drinking tea, the commander of the assault squad, Stefan Sazonov with the call sign Kobra said.

2024-12-24T12:32+0000

2024-12-24T12:32+0000

2024-12-24T12:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

poland

ukrainian armed forces

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89a7cf18043e4b2aef74215a7d112199.jpg

"They were caught off guard because they did not expect my group to arrive at their positions. As we approached their stronghold, we found them sitting and drinking tea, completely unprepared to respond. We instructed them to 'hands in the air and surrender,' but they did not understand Russian," Kobra recounted. According to Kobra, one mercenary chose to surrender wisely, while another made the ill-fated decision to open fire, resulting in both being swiftly eliminated by Russian forces on the spot.Kobra noted that approximately 15-20% of the mercenaries are well-trained, but the remainder poses more of a logistical challenge than a genuine threat. He also acknowledged that, unlike members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the mercenaries are generally equipped with superior weapons, ammunition, and gear.The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine. Many of these mercenaries have admitted in interviews that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struggle with coordination, leading to slim chances of survival in combat. They noted that the intensity of the current conflict is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/us-mercenary-seems-to-flee-ukraine-battlefield-after-only-one-month-over-fighters-deaths-1121029623.html

ukraine

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

polish mercenaries, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, battlegroup tsentr