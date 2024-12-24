https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/russian-troops-crash-mercenary-tea-break-near-kurakhovo-snuff-out-polish-fighters-1121255442.html
Russian Troops Crash Mercenary ‘Tea Break’ Near Kurakhovo, Snuff Out Polish Fighters
Russian Troops Crash Mercenary ‘Tea Break’ Near Kurakhovo, Snuff Out Polish Fighters
Sputnik International
Soldiers of the assault squad of the mountain motorized rifle unit of Battlegroup Tsentr, while capturing one of the strongholds in the Kurakhovsky are in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), caught Polish mercenaries by surprise while they were drinking tea, the commander of the assault squad, Stefan Sazonov with the call sign Kobra said.
2024-12-24T12:32+0000
2024-12-24T12:32+0000
2024-12-24T12:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
poland
ukrainian armed forces
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89a7cf18043e4b2aef74215a7d112199.jpg
"They were caught off guard because they did not expect my group to arrive at their positions. As we approached their stronghold, we found them sitting and drinking tea, completely unprepared to respond. We instructed them to 'hands in the air and surrender,' but they did not understand Russian," Kobra recounted. According to Kobra, one mercenary chose to surrender wisely, while another made the ill-fated decision to open fire, resulting in both being swiftly eliminated by Russian forces on the spot.Kobra noted that approximately 15-20% of the mercenaries are well-trained, but the remainder poses more of a logistical challenge than a genuine threat. He also acknowledged that, unlike members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the mercenaries are generally equipped with superior weapons, ammunition, and gear.The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine. Many of these mercenaries have admitted in interviews that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struggle with coordination, leading to slim chances of survival in combat. They noted that the intensity of the current conflict is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/us-mercenary-seems-to-flee-ukraine-battlefield-after-only-one-month-over-fighters-deaths-1121029623.html
ukraine
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edcf14490c6e5b042c57e531962d0eaa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
polish mercenaries, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, battlegroup tsentr
polish mercenaries, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, battlegroup tsentr
Russian Troops Crash Mercenary ‘Tea Break’ Near Kurakhovo, Snuff Out Polish Fighters
Troops from the mountain motorized rifle unit of Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr wreaked havoc on an unexpected gathering of Polish mercenaries near Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The squad commander, Stefan Sazonov—known by his code name, Kobra—described the encounter.
"They were caught off guard because they did not expect my group to arrive at their positions. As we approached their stronghold, we found them sitting and drinking tea, completely unprepared to respond. We instructed them to 'hands in the air and surrender,' but they did not understand Russian," Kobra recounted.
According to Kobra, one mercenary chose to surrender wisely, while another made the ill-fated decision to open fire, resulting in both being swiftly eliminated by Russian forces on the spot.
Kobra noted that approximately 15-20% of the mercenaries are well-trained
, but the remainder poses more of a logistical challenge than a genuine threat. He also acknowledged that, unlike members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the mercenaries are generally equipped with superior weapons, ammunition, and gear.
The Russian Defense Ministry has consistently asserted that the Kiev regime employs foreign mercenaries as expendable resources, vowing to continue their elimination throughout Ukraine. Many of these mercenaries have admitted in interviews that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struggle with coordination, leading to slim chances of survival in combat. They noted that the intensity of the current conflict is far greater than what they experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.