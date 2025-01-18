https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/300-million-cubic-meters-a-day-russia-iran-pipeline-promises-major-energy-boost---1121458061.html

300 Million Cubic Meters a Day? Russia-Iran Pipeline Promises Major Energy Boost

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty signed between Moscow and Tehran on January 17 shed light on a new project to deliver Russian gas to Iran.

The gas pipeline’s route has been agreed on, it will pass through Azerbaijan, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed. Negotiations are in the final stages, volumes have already been agreed, and the sides are developing an approach to pricing, Tsivilev added. Russia will cover the infrastructure costs.VolumesThe project is expected to start with deliveries of up to two billion cubic meters annually, with the prospect of increasing to 55 billion cubic meters. When Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum on Russian gas supplies in June 2024, the Iranian side noted that about 300 million cubic meters of gas per day will be supplied daily (109 billion m3/year) via the Caspian Sea for domestic consumption and supplies to neighboring countries.The declared volume of 55 billion cubic meters annually is comparable to the capacity of the Nord Stream twin undersea pipeline system to Europe, sabotaged in 2022. The 30-year deal will supply Russian gas to Iran both for domestic consumption and for neighboring countries. Why Does Iran Need Russian Gas? Despite holding the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves (34 trillion cubic meters, after Russia), Iran is facing a fuel shortage as demand for natural gas exceeds production. 1. Most of these reserves are untapped due to US-led sanctions that stall investment and technology improvement. Iran’s main gas fields are concentrated in the south, and large consumers are in the north, in a region with a fairly harsh climate. In winter, Iran faces a daily shortfall of at least 260 million cubic meters of gas, straining the electricity supply.

