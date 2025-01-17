https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/inside-the-russia-iran-comprehensive-partnership-treaty-whats-in-it-and-why-it-matters-1121451067.html

Inside the Russia-Iran Comprehensive Partnership Treaty: What’s In It and Why It Matters

Three years of negotiations on a new strategic partnership pact between Russia and Iran reached a fruitful conclusion Friday in a signing ceremony in the Kremlin attended by top officials, including Presidents Putin and Pezeshkian. What's inside the agreement, and what will it mean for regional and international security? Here's what to know.

The 47-article Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty signed January 17 includes a heavy focus on security, with the parties broadly agreeing to “strive to deepen and expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in security and defense, engage in close coordination of activities at the regional and global levels.”Rejecting UnipolarityThe treaty includes an overarching commitment to “mutual respect” for one another’s national and security interests, support for multilateralism in world affairs and “rejection of unipolarity and hegemony” - a clear nod to US policy and Washington's so-called 'rules-based international order'.Furthermore, the parties commit not to allow each other’s territory to be used to support separatists or engage in any other hostile actions against one another.The two countries' intelligence and security services have been given a green light to ramp up the exchange of information, experience and expertise, while their militaries have the right and opportunity to increase joint drills, consult and cooperate in countering “common military and security threats of a bilateral and regional nature.”Protection for the Region Against Meddling by “Third States”Alongside cooperation against terrorism, crime, illegal immigration the proliferation of WMDs and array of other dangers, the new treaty includes a separate article on measures to assure peace and security in the Caspian, Central Asia, Caucasus and Middle East regions, and cooperation "to prevent interference in these regions and destabilizing presence there of third states.”Who these "third states" might be is not difficult to guess, given the long-standing Russian concerns about US and NATO encroachment in these and other regions of the world, and Tehran's long-standing proposals for a new Persian Gulf security arrangement without US involvement.The Economic Front: Cooperation on Sanctions, Science and SpaceThe treaty's economics-related side promotes the creation of new “direct connections” between Russia and Iran’s regions for enhanced economic and investment cooperation.The treaty makes mention of opportunities for the ramping up of cooperation across a broad array of other areas, including health, education, science, culture, media, publishing, tourism and sport, plus expanded “interaction, exchange of views and experience in the field of space research and exploration for peaceful purposes.”Pact Will Allow Russia and Iran to Survive, Thrive in Hostile WorldThe two nations have “huge potential” for cooperation, from the North-South Transport Corridor to conventional and nuclear energy, defense and more, Marandi said.The treaty was really made possible by the short-sighted US policy of antagonizing both countries - including over four decades of hostility to Iran, and the slapping of "equally barbaric and brutal" sanctions on Russia in recent years, according to the observer.The West's efforts to antagonize both countries simultaneously has proven a "grave mistake," Marandi said.The immense “potential” unleashed by the treaty will make it “more difficult for the United States to try to undermine Russian power and to undermine Iranian capabilities,” Marandi added.In the military sector, cooperation is "key" because both countries "are being threatened by the West and both have enormous military capabilities," whether it be Iranian drones and missiles or Russian defense technologies being used by Iran, according to Marandi.Pointing to the recent successes enjoyed by the US and its European and regional allies in strengthening al-Qaeda* and ISIS* elements in Syria, and the risks of terrorism spreading to Central Asia and across Asia, Dr. Marandi said these events show that Russia and Iran need to expand security cooperation like never before to contain the spread of the terror threat.Not Outright Military Alliance, But Next Best ThingThe Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty between Russia and Iran isn’t strictly an alliance committing them to fight on one another’s behalf in battle, but is basically the next best thing, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.As far as aggressors go, “we will not only not support them; we will not provide them with any assistance, including intelligence, or allow them to use our territory for raids. For example, we have our base in Armenia. We would not allow foreign planes to land there to attack Iran,” the Litovkin said.When it comes to potential for enhanced defense cooperation afforded by the new treaty, Russia could help plug gaps in Iran’s powerful air defenses, via the delivery of Sukhoi Su-30 jets, and/or Pantsir, Tor, Buk or S-400 systems, for example. Russia, for its part, could benefit from Iran’s vast domestically-developed arsenals of missiles and drones, Litovkin said.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

