https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/new-us-nuke-deployment-in-europe-raises-serious-questions-about-natos-true-nature-1121458693.html

New US Nuke Deployment in Europe Raises Serious Questions About NATO's True Nature

New US Nuke Deployment in Europe Raises Serious Questions About NATO's True Nature

Sputnik International

The United States has begun the forward deployment of a new generation of its B61 nuclear gravity bomb at bases in Europe, a senior administrator has announced. What signal does the deployment send to Moscow? What impact will it have on strategic security in Europe? Sputnik turned to a senior former Pentagon insider for answers.

2025-01-18T19:00+0000

2025-01-18T19:00+0000

2025-01-18T19:04+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

michael maloof

donald trump

united kingdom (uk)

nato

pentagon

b61

inf treaty

turkiye

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118657708_0:156:2860:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_372b016753c2701418b0a6b70091f47a.jpg

"The new B61-12 gravity bombs are fully forward deployed, and we have increased NATO's visibility to our nuclear capabilities through visits to our enterprise and other regular engagements," US National Nuclear Security Administration chief Jill Hruby revealed in a talk at the Hudson Institute this week.Reports have been swirling in recent years about US plans to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons in the UK at the RAF base at Lakenheath, although an official announcements have been made to date.Testing of the B61-12 was completed in 2020, with production starting in late 2021, and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists expecting 400-500 of the weapons to be produced, in part for deployments abroad.Older variants of the munition are currently deployed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkiye's Incirlick Air Base. NATO has approved the weapons to be used in battle by select alliance members as part of the bloc's "nuclear sharing" arrangements.The announcement of the bombs' deployment in Europe is meant to “signal to Moscow that NATO and particularly the UK…are prepared for any ‘attack’ on any NATO country,” says ex-DoD analyst Michael Maloof.What it really signals is just how much of a US protectorate Western European countries and the UK have allowed themselves to become, Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst with the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, said.The nukes’ deployment once again “underscores how NATO has evolved not into a defensive alliance, but an offensive alliance,” with the bases where the bombs are stored obvious targets for Russia in the event of a deadly escalation, Maloof said.Can Trump Fix a Broken Alliance?Maloof hopes that under Trump 2.0, “a total reevaluation of the deployment of US bases throughout NATO” will take place, especially in Germany but possibly also the UK.NATO’s continued existence, the alliance's "Cold War 2.0" against Russia and the bloc's eastward expansion have been a disaster for European security, the observer said.The nuke deployment, the termination of the INF Treaty during Trump’s first term and other factors have “made Europe an all the more dangerous place to be,” Maloof emphasized, with reaction time in case of a nuclear escalation being "virtually nil."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/steadfast-noon-risking-noon-twilight-what-are-the-risks-of-natos-nuclear-sharing-drills-1120545520.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/russian-missiles-off-alaska-how-moscow-can-respond-to-us-short-sighted-euromissile-plans-1119434040.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/the-day-the-cold-war-ended-or-so-russia-thought-1121064328.html

united kingdom (uk)

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is us bringing nukes back to britain, where in europe does us have nukes, what is b61 bomb