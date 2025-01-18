International
Trump's Migrant Deportation Campaign Set to Launch Jan 21 With Chicago Raids – Reports
Trump's Migrant Deportation Campaign Set to Launch Jan 21 With Chicago Raids – Reports
Sputnik International
Donald Trump's incoming US presidential team is planning to start a large-scale raid against undocumented migrants in Chicago next week, media reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The raid will begin on Tuesday, the day after Trump's inauguration, scheduled for January 20, and will last a week, the article read, adding that up to 200 law enforcement officers are said to participate in the operation. Similar raids are later expected in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, media reported. Trump has previously said that he intended to implement a program of mass deportations of undocumented migrants, which involves the introduction of a state of emergency and the use of military. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, won the election.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump's incoming US presidential team is planning to start a large-scale raid against undocumented migrants in Chicago next week, media reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The raid will begin on Tuesday, the day after Trump's inauguration, scheduled for January 20, and will last a week, the article read, adding that up to 200 law enforcement officers are said to participate in the operation.
Similar raids are later expected in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, media reported.
Trump has previously said that he intended to implement a program of mass deportations of undocumented migrants, which involves the introduction of a state of emergency and the use of military.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, won the election.
