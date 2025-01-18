https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/trumps-statements-about-greenland-caused-panic-in-denmark---greenlandic-lawmaker-1121452815.html

Trump's Statements About Greenland Caused Panic in Denmark - Greenlandic Lawmaker

Trump's Statements About Greenland Caused Panic in Denmark - Greenlandic Lawmaker

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about Greenland have caused panic in Denmark, and Copenhagen has begun to respect the island more, Greenlandic lawmaker from the ruling coalition party Siumut, Kuno Fencker, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-01-18T04:31+0000

2025-01-18T04:31+0000

2025-01-18T04:31+0000

world

donald trump

europe

greenland

denmark

copenhagen

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_0:98:1977:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_f038af089183a47ee34add41000720c6.jpg

"I think Denmark starts to respect us more and they are panicking, and trying to contact Donald Trump and his administration. They actually did this yesterday [January 15]. But we don't want to have a middleman in regards to foreign politics anymore. We can have a cooperation in regards to defense, security, economy, trade and all kinds of stuff but we don't want to be bullied or be told that 'you don't have the competency here anymore.' We just want an equal cooperation with them," Fencker said. Earlier in the week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen invited Trump to visit Denmark in a phone call and said Greenlanders should decide for themselves whether to become independent. US President-elect Trump, due to assume office on January 20, has called it "an absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said in response that the island was not for sale. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/scoop-greenlandic-lawmaker-reveals-five-possible-options-in-status-referendum-1121447669.html

greenland

denmark

copenhagen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president-elect donald trump, greenland, coalition party siumu