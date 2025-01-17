https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/scoop-greenlandic-lawmaker-reveals-five-possible-options-in-status-referendum-1121447669.html

Scoop: Greenlandic Lawmaker Reveals Five Possible Options in Status Referendum

Greenland has captivated the world's attention amid Donald Trump's remarks about acquiring the island, and statements by authorities in Nuuk and Copenhagen that Greenland is "not for sale." Sputnik reached out to a top pro-sovereignty MP in Prime Minister Mute Egede's coalition to learn more about what Greenland wants, and how it plans to get it.

Denmark “de facto annexed Greenland in 1951” and lied to Brussels about the existence of the island's Inuit peoples, and it will be up to Greenlanders to choose their future in a referendum with up to five possible options, Kuno Fencker, a pro-independence Siumut Party lawmaker in Prime Minister Egede’s ruling coalition government, told Sputnik.Greenland is “absolutely are aware that we can’t be fully independent,” Fencker said. “We are looking positively in regards to how can we become a sovereign state that can cooperate with other states,” he noted, emphasizing that in today’s world, even Denmark itself isn't independent from the political, economic and defense institutions it’s engaged in.Status Quo Won't DoThe current relationship with Denmark doesn't suit Greenlanders, Fencker stressed, pointing out that Trump's recent threats to use tariffs to pressure Copenhagen into submission on the question of Greenland "is actually not that much different [from] from what Denmark is doing to us."Greenland "has always been an important geopolitical factor, and it's always been important" to the US with its Pituffik Space Base in the island's northwest, Fencker said."With the melting ice of Greenland, we absolutely are aware" that the US will seek to shore up its military and intelligence capabilities. An independent Greenland will therefore "require payment for any military presence in Greenland," the lawmaker said.Ultimately, Greenland's "value" in relations with partners "is not something you can put money on, but we are absolutely open for business and open for negotiations on how we as a sovereign state can cooperate with the other states on equal terms," Fencker emphasized.President-elect Trump's talk of acquiring Greenland from Denmark has reignited pro-independence passions on the island ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April. Polling in 2016 and 2019 found that up to two thirds of Greenlanders support independence, although a 2017 survey found that the majority is not ready to sacrifice living standards for the sake of independence.The question of whether Copenhagen gets more back from Greenland than it pays in the form of subsidies has been hotly debated. Despite being ruled by Denmark from the early 18th century, Greenland's living standards and quality of life measures remain significantly lower than those of Denmark, with the island suffering higher unemployment, higher poverty levels, and average lifespan that's nearly 8 years shorter.

