https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/us-to-launch-extraordinary-measures-to-prevent-default-on-jan-21-1121453688.html

US to Launch 'Extraordinary Measures' to Prevent Default on Jan 21

US to Launch 'Extraordinary Measures' to Prevent Default on Jan 21

Sputnik International

The US Department of the Treasury will begin taking extraordinary measures on January 21 to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt, outgoing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

2025-01-18T04:52+0000

2025-01-18T04:52+0000

2025-01-18T04:52+0000

americas

janet yellen

republicans

treasury

us

debt

state debt

debt ceiling

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112621523_0:172:3066:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8ecb41feee7a700f6795c1d4089272.jpg

"This letter serves to notify you... of the extraordinary measures that Treasury will begin using on January 21," Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders, noting that a “debt issuance suspension period” will start on Tuesday. The period will last through March 14, 2025, she said.Reports indicate that although Republicans control both houses of Congress, they remain divided on the issue of the national debt ceiling. They need to pass bills on border security, energy and tax relief, and government funding for fiscal year 2025, which began last October 1. A bill to raise or suspend the nation's debt ceiling could be included in one of those packages. House Republican leaders floated the idea of raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion in December.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/us-debt-nears-ww2-era-levels-projected-to-reach-118-of-gdp-by-2035-1121451896.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us department of the treasury, treasury secretary janet yellen, extraordinary measures