A US invasion of Greenland would not make sense, since Washington already has unlimited access to the island, Pele Broberg, the leader of the opposition Naleraq party in Greenland's parliament and former foreign minister, told Sputnik.
The United States has several military bases on the island. However, Broberg could not say how many US troops are currently stationed on the island. Earlier in January, US President-elect Donald Trump's National Security Advisor designate Mike Waltz said Trump is ready to consider all possible options regarding Greenland, including the use of force. US President-elect Trump, due to assume office on January 20, has called it "an absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said in response that the island was not for sale. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
Would a US Invasion of Greenland Make Sense?
NUUK (Sputnik) - A US invasion of Greenland would not make sense, since Washington already has unlimited access to the island, Pele Broberg, the leader of the opposition Naleraq party in Greenland's parliament and former foreign minister, told Sputnik.
"If the US attack Greenland, what would they attack? What's there to attack? The Danish Navy that's over in two seconds? And the next line of defense is the Americans. So... Americans shooting at Americans? The US have today unrestricted access to Greenland. So it [a military scenario] doesn't make any sense at all," Broberg said.
The United States has several military bases on the island. However, Broberg could not say how many US troops are currently stationed on the island.
Earlier in January, US President-elect Donald Trump's National Security Advisor designate Mike Waltz said Trump is ready to consider all possible options regarding Greenland
, including the use of force.
US President-elect Trump, due to assume office on January 20, has called it "an absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said in response that the island was not for sale.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.