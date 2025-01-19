https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/all-of-nato-could-be-rendered-powerless-by-emp-weapon--ex-pentagon-analyst----1121462482.html
All of NATO could potentially be rendered powerless by an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.
A launch of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon at a height of about 200 miles from a satellite to explode a nuclear device up in orbit would knock out all the electronics of NATO countries, including the US, Michael Maloof, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst, told Sputnik.Looking ahead, he predicted that fissures could tear the alliance apart. “NATO's going to probably begin to fracture and splinter into more regional defense alliances in the years to come,” Maloof speculated, suggesting that it might begin with the Scandinavian countries and then spread to the Eastern European countries.
russia
NATO’s perennial cycle of eastward expansion has been disastrous for European security, and “spells the beginning of the end of NATO as we know it,” Michael Maloof, senior former Pentagon analyst previously underscored.
A launch of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon at a height of about 200 miles from a satellite to explode a nuclear device up in orbit would knock out all the electronics of NATO countries,
including the US, Michael Maloof
, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst, told Sputnik.
“Look, in the United States alone on the East Coast, 70% of the US population relies on the Eastern grid. Around 90% of all US bases rely on energy from the local community grids. If those are knocked out, there's no communication. And the United States is not geared up for that,” he added.
Looking ahead, he predicted that fissures could tear the alliance apart.
“NATO's going to probably begin to fracture and splinter into more regional defense alliances in the years to come,” Maloof speculated, suggesting that it might begin with the Scandinavian countries and then spread to the Eastern European countries.