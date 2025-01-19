International
All of NATO Could Be Rendered Powerless by EMP Weapon – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
All of NATO Could Be Rendered Powerless by EMP Weapon – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
All of NATO could potentially be rendered powerless by an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.
A launch of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon at a height of about 200 miles from a satellite to explode a nuclear device up in orbit would knock out all the electronics of NATO countries, including the US, Michael Maloof, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst, told Sputnik.Looking ahead, he predicted that fissures could tear the alliance apart. “NATO's going to probably begin to fracture and splinter into more regional defense alliances in the years to come,” Maloof speculated, suggesting that it might begin with the Scandinavian countries and then spread to the Eastern European countries.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
all of nato could potentially be rendered powerless by an emp (electromagnetic pulse) weapon, michael maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the office of the us secretary of defense, is russia stronger than nato, could nato outmatch russia, how dangerous is emp weapon, what would happen to us if an emp weapon was used against it, what is an emp weapon, what is an electromagnetic pulse weapon
all of nato could potentially be rendered powerless by an emp (electromagnetic pulse) weapon, michael maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the office of the us secretary of defense, is russia stronger than nato, could nato outmatch russia, how dangerous is emp weapon, what would happen to us if an emp weapon was used against it, what is an emp weapon, what is an electromagnetic pulse weapon

All of NATO Could Be Rendered Powerless by EMP Weapon – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Svetlana Ekimenko
NATO’s perennial cycle of eastward expansion has been disastrous for European security, and “spells the beginning of the end of NATO as we know it,” Michael Maloof, senior former Pentagon analyst previously underscored.
A launch of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon at a height of about 200 miles from a satellite to explode a nuclear device up in orbit would knock out all the electronics of NATO countries, including the US, Michael Maloof, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst, told Sputnik.
“Look, in the United States alone on the East Coast, 70% of the US population relies on the Eastern grid. Around 90% of all US bases rely on energy from the local community grids. If those are knocked out, there's no communication. And the United States is not geared up for that,” he added.
Looking ahead, he predicted that fissures could tear the alliance apart.
“NATO's going to probably begin to fracture and splinter into more regional defense alliances in the years to come,” Maloof speculated, suggesting that it might begin with the Scandinavian countries and then spread to the Eastern European countries.
