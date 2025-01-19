https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/hamas-agrees-to-release-hostages-on-saturdays-as-ceasefire-takes-hold---reports-1121463591.html

Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages on Saturdays as Ceasefire Takes Hold - Reports

Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages on Saturdays as Ceasefire Takes Hold - Reports

Sputnik International

Palestinian movement Hamas has agreed to release hostages in groups on Saturdays, 24 hours after presenting lists of their names to Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

2025-01-19T12:42+0000

2025-01-19T12:42+0000

2025-01-19T12:42+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

israel

gaza strip

palestine

otzma yehudit

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/13/1121459514_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a20100dfb07388987a1d8dadd7bd166.jpg

The Keshet 12 television channel reported, citing Israeli sources, that Hamas would hand over the lists of those to be exchanged on Fridays. The Hostage and Missing Families Forum confirmed the names of the three women to be released on Sunday. Sunday marked the entry into force of a landmark ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip that will see Israel release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas. Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas' military wing, said it would release three Israeli hostages on the first day of the ceasefire. Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that he had submitted his resignation in protest against the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.His far-right party Otzma Yehudit announced its withdrawal from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, the minister added.Two other Otzma Yehudit members, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Minister for the Development of the Periphery, Negev and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf, submitted their resignation letters, effective within 48 hours.Ben-Gvir said that the ceasefire represents "a complete victory for terrorism," adding that "we will not return to the government table without a complete victory against Hamas and full realization of the goals of the war."On January 14, Ben-Gvir called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to quit the government together if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signs a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas in its current form, arguing that it threatens national security.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that lasted over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/gaza-ceasefire-to-begin-on-january-19-at-530-am-gmt---qatars-foreign-ministry-1121455133.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas agrees, release hostages, palestinian movement hamas, release hostages in groups