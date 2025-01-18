https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/gaza-ceasefire-to-begin-on-january-19-at-530-am-gmt---qatars-foreign-ministry-1121455133.html
A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will enter into force at 8.30 local time (5.30 a.m. GMT) on January 19, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Saturday.
In the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli government approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a 42-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the return of hostages. The authorities urge the residents to be cautious and wait for official instructions, the statement added.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
Gaza Ceasefire to Begin on January 19 at 5.30 A.M. GMT - Qatar's Foreign Ministry
DOHA (Sputnik) - A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will enter into force at 8.30 local time (5.30 a.m. GMT) on January 19, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Saturday.
In the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli government approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a 42-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the return of hostages.
"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza," Al Ansari said on X.
The authorities urge the residents to be cautious and wait for official instructions, the statement added.
Israel and Hamas
, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.