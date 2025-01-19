International
Supporters of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party have taken to the streets in several cities in Romania due to the actions of the authorities and the cancellation of the presidential elections, Romanian publication reported.
AUR supporters were taking part in protests in major cities against the current political authorities, against the cancellation of the elections and against the continuation of the powers of President Klaus Iohannis. Rallies were organized in front of the prefecture buildings, the publication reported. On December 12, AUR supporters and representatives held a rally in Bucharest, opposing the cancellation of the second round of the presidential elections. According to the organizers, about 100,000 people took part in the protest. On November 24, presidential elections were held in Romania, following which independent candidate Calin Georgescu gained most votes in the first round — 22.94%, thanks to an active campaign on TikTok. Elena Lasconi, who advocates for strengthening the partnership with NATO and the United States, took second place with 19.18%. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court annulled the election results, pointing to serious violations confirmed by declassified documents of the Supreme Security Council. The decision was made after considering complaints from public organizations, candidates and government agencies.
Romanian Opposition Rallying Over Presidential Elections Cancellation

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Supporters of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party have taken to the streets in several cities in Romania due to the actions of the authorities and the cancellation of the presidential elections, Romanian publication reported.
AUR supporters were taking part in protests in major cities against the current political authorities, against the cancellation of the elections and against the continuation of the powers of President Klaus Iohannis. Rallies were organized in front of the prefecture buildings, the publication reported.
"We continue to protest because the usurper president and the traitorous government refuse to listen to the people! They have not given us any answers, have not taken any measures!" senator and AUR leader George Simion said on social media.
On December 12, AUR supporters and representatives held a rally in Bucharest, opposing the cancellation of the second round of the presidential elections. According to the organizers, about 100,000 people took part in the protest.
On November 24, presidential elections were held in Romania, following which independent candidate Calin Georgescu gained most votes in the first round — 22.94%, thanks to an active campaign on TikTok. Elena Lasconi, who advocates for strengthening the partnership with NATO and the United States, took second place with 19.18%. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court annulled the election results, pointing to serious violations confirmed by declassified documents of the Supreme Security Council. The decision was made after considering complaints from public organizations, candidates and government agencies.
