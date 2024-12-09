https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/romanian-opposition-leader-calls-on-allies-to-create-new-united-political-bloc-1121137064.html

Romanian Opposition Leader Calls On Allies to Create New United Political Bloc

Romanian Opposition Leader Calls On Allies to Create New United Political Bloc

Sputnik International

Romanian opposition parties that have been fighting against the government for the past five years should unite into a single sovereign bloc, the leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, said on Monday.

2024-12-09T16:02+0000

2024-12-09T16:02+0000

2024-12-09T17:53+0000

world

romania

europe

politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102542/87/1025428754_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_df5a7d04afb347cf9b4ea7a24c9007c6.jpg

On December 4, the Social Democratic Party, the Union for the Salvation of Romania, the National Liberal Party, the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania and representatives of other national minorities signed a resolution committing themselves to form a coalition in the country's parliament. "I call for all patriots of this country, to all the Unionists [supporters of the unification of Moldova and Romania], to all those who have participated in this battle we have been waging for the last five years, regardless of what divided us, regardless of the differences between us, the time has come, let's unite the ranks... Let's form a single sovereign bloc. Come to the ‘Movement for the Revival and Reconstruction of Romania’. Come to the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians," Simion said in a video message posted on his social media. According to the opposition figure, pro-European parties intend to unite ‘globalists, anti-Christians and corrupt officials’, so patriots should oppose them. "I know that we had many disagreements or differences, but remain human and keep in mind that we must put the interests of the country first," Simion said. Parliamentary elections were held in Romania on December 1, with Romanian citizens choosing members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the next four years. The Central Election Commission's data showed that the Social Democratic Party came first in both houses of the parliament, as it gained 22.3% in the Senate and 21.96% in the Chamber of Deputies. The Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, the National Liberal Party, the Union for the Salvation of Romania, the Save Romania party, the Party of Young People and the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania have also gained seats in the parliament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/what-makes-romania-so-important-for-us-anti-russia-strategy-1121106389.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

romania, romanian oppositiona, pro-european movement, romanian parliamentary elections