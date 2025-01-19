International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/three-israeli-hostages-handed-over-to-idf-forces-in-gaza-1121464790.html
Three Israeli Hostages Handed Over to IDF Forces in Gaza
Three Israeli Hostages Handed Over to IDF Forces in Gaza
Sputnik International
The Red Cross has transferred three released Israeli hostages to the IDF in the Gaza Stip, the Israeli army announced in a statement.
2025-01-19T16:00+0000
2025-01-19T16:48+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
hostages
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/13/1121464873_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0942cdf51185222ab564e159df91e4ad.jpg
"The three released hostages are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the released hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the released hostages and their families," the statement reads.Earlier in the day, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed the transfer of three Israeli hostages from Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel.IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke of the "immense excitement" over the hostages' release, adding that Israelis' hearts were with those still being held in Gaza."Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces — they are now with us and on their way home," he said on Telegram.From now on, three to four additional hostages will be released each week, the spokesperson added. Hagari warned that Israel would not tolerate any "deviations" from the agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/stay-updated-on-upcoming-israel-hamas-ceasefire--hostage-exchange---1121460859.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/13/1121464873_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d261fa503ef58f3769cf85336af7a003.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli hostages in gaza, hostages, gaza, three israeli hostages return home
israeli hostages in gaza, hostages, gaza, three israeli hostages return home

Three Israeli Hostages Handed Over to IDF Forces in Gaza

16:00 GMT 19.01.2025 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 19.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyRelatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the news of the hostages' release, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the news of the hostages' release, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
Subscribe
The Red Cross has transferred three released Israeli hostages to the IDF in the Gaza Stip, the Israeli army announced in a statement.
"The three released hostages are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the released hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the released hostages and their families," the statement reads.
Earlier in the day, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed the transfer of three Israeli hostages from Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel.
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke of the "immense excitement" over the hostages' release, adding that Israelis' hearts were with those still being held in Gaza.
"Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces — they are now with us and on their way home," he said on Telegram.
From now on, three to four additional hostages will be released each week, the spokesperson added. Hagari warned that Israel would not tolerate any "deviations" from the agreements.
Demonstrators light flares as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
World
Stay Updated on Upcoming Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Hostage Exchange
05:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала