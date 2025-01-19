https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/three-israeli-hostages-handed-over-to-idf-forces-in-gaza-1121464790.html
Three Israeli Hostages Handed Over to IDF Forces in Gaza
The Red Cross has transferred three released Israeli hostages to the IDF in the Gaza Stip, the Israeli army announced in a statement.
"The three released hostages are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the released hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the released hostages and their families," the statement reads.Earlier in the day, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed the transfer of three Israeli hostages from Hamas as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel.IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke of the "immense excitement" over the hostages' release, adding that Israelis' hearts were with those still being held in Gaza."Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces — they are now with us and on their way home," he said on Telegram.From now on, three to four additional hostages will be released each week, the spokesperson added. Hagari warned that Israel would not tolerate any "deviations" from the agreements.
