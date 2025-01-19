Stay Updated on Upcoming Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Hostage Exchange
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyDemonstrators light flares as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Israel and the Hamas movement, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed to a ceasefire from January 19 for 42 days and declared their desire to finally end the hostilities. This is the second ceasefire in the conflict: the first was concluded in November 2023 and lasted only six days.
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire is set to begin at 06:30 GMT on Sunday. Here’s an update regarding the hostage exchange part of the deal:
What is Hamas Doing?
The Palestinian movement has been delaying the transfer of a list of hostages to be released for technical reasons, reported Israeli Ynet news outlet.
Hamas members communicate “physically via emissaries and it takes time to agree on the names and the location of the hostages when [Israeli military] planes are still above them,” a source told Ynet.
Thirty-three of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages are expected to be freed by Hamas, while Israel is to set free almost 2,000 jailed Palestinians in the first phase of the deal.
Hamas is expected to release three living female captives in exchange for 95 Palestinians, most of them women and children, on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.
What is Israel Doing?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his country would not move forward with the deal until Hamas supplies the list of hostages. Israel has also reserved the right to resume fighting if the deal falls apart.
As part of the deal, the Israeli military in Rafah has begun withdrawing from the center of the city towards the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, located on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.
Israeli forces carried out several attacks last night, striking Gaza City in the north, Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat in the center, and Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, Al Jazeera reported.
Israel is expected to ease its blockade of Gaza, and allow in 600 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies.
President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “fairly shortly,” and warned that the ceasefire and hostage deal had “better hold,” NBC reported.
Families of Americans believed to be held hostage by Hamas spoke with President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security team Saturday, asking for a “commitment to see this through,” according to CNN.
