Stay Updated on Upcoming Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Hostage Exchange

Stay Updated on Upcoming Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Hostage Exchange

Sputnik International

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire is set to begin at 06:30 GMT on Sunday. Here’s an update regarding the hostage exchange part of the deal.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire is set to begin at 06:30 GMT on Sunday. Here’s an update regarding the hostage exchange part of the deal: What is Hamas Doing? What is Israel Doing? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his country would not move forward with the deal until Hamas supplies the list of hostages. Israel has also reserved the right to resume fighting if the deal falls apart.

