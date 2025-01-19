https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/ukraine-loses-over-210-soldiers-in-kursk-border-region-in-past-day---mod-1121462758.html
Ukraine Loses Over 210 Soldiers in Kursk Border Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 210 soldiers and five armored fighting vehicles in the Russian border region of Kursk over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 210 troops, with an infantry fighting vehicle, five armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a mortar destroyed," the statement read.
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region
, Kiev has lost over 52,870 military personnel, 304 tanks, 232 infantry fighting vehicles, 174 armored personnel carriers, 1,572 armored fighting vehicles and 1,508 motor vehicles, the ministry estimated.