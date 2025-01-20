International
Biden's Approval Drops to 37% on Exit, His Term's Lowest - Poll
Biden's Approval Drops to 37% on Exit, His Term's Lowest - Poll
Sputnik International
Only 37% of Americans approve of the job done by US President Joe Biden during his time in office, the lowest rating of his presidential term, according to a poll by CBS News and YouGov.
As noted, Donald Trump had an approval rating of 41% at the end of his first term as US president. According to the same poll, 43% of respondents approve of the job done by US Vice President Kamala Harris over the past four years. The poll was conducted from January 15 to 17 among 2,174 Americans. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.
Biden's Approval Drops to 37% on Exit, His Term's Lowest - Poll

04:49 GMT 20.01.2025
US President Joe Biden walks to speak following a tour of the Museu da Amazonia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Manaus, Brazil.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 37% of Americans approve of the job done by US President Joe Biden during his time in office, the lowest rating of his presidential term, according to a poll by CBS News and YouGov.
As noted, Donald Trump had an approval rating of 41% at the end of his first term as US president.
According to the same poll, 43% of respondents approve of the job done by US Vice President Kamala Harris over the past four years.
The poll was conducted from January 15 to 17 among 2,174 Americans. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.
