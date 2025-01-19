https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/trump-arrives-in-washington-dc-to-start-inaugural-celebrations-1121461532.html

Trump Arrives in Washington, D.C. to Start Inaugural Celebrations

US President-elect Donald Trump has arrived in Washington, D.C., where his inauguration ceremony will be held on January 20, the media reported.

Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport on Saturday night, the US media said, adding that after his arrival, Trump, together with his wife Melania and their son Barron, headed to his National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, for a celebratory dinner and fireworks show. At the same time, Vice President-elect JD Vance reportedly hosted a dinner at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Before heading to Capital One Arena for his Presidential Parade on Sunday, Trump will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, the media added. In early January, Trump announced a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally,” which will take place on January 19 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at 3 p.m. ET (20:00 GMT). A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, won the election. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

