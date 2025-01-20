International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/bidens-mideast-policy-has-been-disaster-1121468676.html
Biden’s Mideast Policy Has Been ‘Disaster’
Biden’s Mideast Policy Has Been ‘Disaster’
Sputnik International
Outgoing President Joe Biden’s Middle East policy has been disastrous, undermining the US’s global standing due to its blind support for Israel and driving regional adversaries ever closer together, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
2025-01-20T04:47+0000
2025-01-20T04:47+0000
world
joe biden
donald trump
united kingdom (uk)
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121069167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39262b29b6e6735ac566f47c983c1da4.jpg
According to the veteran UK diplomat, Biden's Middle East policies could have been regarded as successful if "the sole yardstick was advancing Israel's interests." Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas have been humbled, and Syria has undergone a regime change, Ford observed. Ford noted that Biden's "one sensible policy," withdrawal from Afghanistan, was the one on which he has drawn most flak from the "Washington warmongering establishment." Any predictions about incoming President Donald Trump's policies "can only be guesses," Ford continued. His picks for Middle East-related posts suggest he may "double down" on Biden's mistakes, but Trump could still "surprise on the upside," according to Ford. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that the involvement of Trump’s team had been "absolutely critical" in reaching the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the final week of Biden's presidency. Trump had previously warned that there would be "all hell to pay in the Middle East" unless the hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel were released before his inauguration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/bidens-last-minute-oil-sanctions-target-russia-but-will-hurt-us-heres-mathematical-proof-1121465274.html
united kingdom (uk)
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121069167_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26e0f81b4db28dc4d29106e6227034d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden’s mideast policy, middle east policy, support for israel, joe biden’
biden’s mideast policy, middle east policy, support for israel, joe biden’

Biden’s Mideast Policy Has Been ‘Disaster’

04:47 GMT 20.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Outgoing President Joe Biden’s Middle East policy has been disastrous, undermining the US’s global standing due to its blind support for Israel and driving regional adversaries ever closer together, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
According to the veteran UK diplomat, Biden's Middle East policies could have been regarded as successful if "the sole yardstick was advancing Israel's interests." Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas have been humbled, and Syria has undergone a regime change, Ford observed.
"Judged however by the yardstick of advancing American interests, Biden has been a disaster. The standing of the US in the eyes of the world, on account of its blinkered support for genocide in Gaza, has never been lower. Its adversaries have never drawn closer together. An opportunity to avoid conflict with Iran by resurrecting Obama's deal was squandered," Ford said.
Ford noted that Biden's "one sensible policy," withdrawal from Afghanistan, was the one on which he has drawn most flak from the "Washington warmongering establishment."
Any predictions about incoming President Donald Trump's policies "can only be guesses," Ford continued.
His picks for Middle East-related posts suggest he may "double down" on Biden's mistakes, but Trump could still "surprise on the upside," according to Ford.
"Who better to deliver some sharp messages to Israel than its biggest supporters? We may be seeing the first fruits of this with Netanyahu settling for a Gaza ceasefire now rather than risk having his arm twisted by Trump," Ford said.
Russian-flagged tanker Lana is seen anchored off the port of Karystos, Greece. The tanker has changed ownership and its name from Pegas to Lana before entering Greek waters and was flying the Iranian flag when it was arrested on suspicion that it was avoiding EU sanctions. The US claimed that the vessel was carrying Iranian crude, subject to US sanctions, and requested that the cargo be handed over to it. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
Economy
Biden's Last-Minute Oil Sanctions Target Russia But Will Hurt US: Here's Mathematical Proof
Yesterday, 17:49 GMT
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that the involvement of Trump’s team had been "absolutely critical" in reaching the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the final week of Biden's presidency.
Trump had previously warned that there would be "all hell to pay in the Middle East" unless the hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel were released before his inauguration.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала