https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/trump-biden-cooperation-contributed-significantly-to-signing-gaza-ceasefire-deal---reports-1121442983.html

Trump-Biden Cooperation Contributed Significantly to Signing Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Reports

Trump-Biden Cooperation Contributed Significantly to Signing Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Reports

Sputnik International

The agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip would have been unattainable without unprecedented coordination of the efforts between the US administrations of outgoing President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump, the Axios news portal reported, citing officials from the US, Israel and Qatar.

2025-01-17T06:13+0000

2025-01-17T06:13+0000

2025-01-17T06:13+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

donald trump

joe biden

qatar

palestinians

israel

egypt

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121340400_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_529cdaa9b133313b3e9d81e4ddaa29e6.jpg

Although the incumbent American leader worked out all the details of the agreement back in May and tried for many months to push the parties to accept it, it was Trump's private and public participation that helped achieve the desired ceasefire, the report said on Thursday. In addition, Israel and Hamas had more incentive to pursue the deal when they realized it was being secured not just by the outgoing US administration, but also by the incoming one, the report added. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon. Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/top-4-reasons-why-israel-hamas-ceasefire-is-very-fragile-1121440700.html

qatar

israel

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-biden cooperation, gaza ceasefire deal, president joe biden