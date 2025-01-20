https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/israel-releases-first-90-palestinian-prisoners-in-exchange-for-hostages-1121468560.html

Israel Releases First 90 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages

Israel has released the first 90 Palestinian women prisoners under an agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas in exchange for the release of three hostages from the Gaza Strip, Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israel Prisons Authority.

The day before, Egypt's state news service reported that Israel would soon release 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) earlier said they had decided to release the three hostages on Sunday as part of a deal with Israel. The Israeli army later reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had handed over the hostages to the Israeli military, after which the girls arrived in Israel. They later arrived at a first reception center, where they were reunited with some of their relatives, and then they went to Israel's Sheba Hospital.

