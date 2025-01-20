International
Israel Releases First 90 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages
Israel Releases First 90 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages
Israel has released the first 90 Palestinian women prisoners under an agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas in exchange for the release of three hostages from the Gaza Strip, Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israel Prisons Authority.
2025-01-20
2025-01-20T04:42+0000
The day before, Egypt's state news service reported that Israel would soon release 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) earlier said they had decided to release the three hostages on Sunday as part of a deal with Israel. The Israeli army later reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had handed over the hostages to the Israeli military, after which the girls arrived in Israel. They later arrived at a first reception center, where they were reunited with some of their relatives, and then they went to Israel's Sheba Hospital.
Israel Releases First 90 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages

04:42 GMT 20.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has released the first 90 Palestinian women prisoners under an agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas in exchange for the release of three hostages from the Gaza Strip, Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israel Prisons Authority.
The day before, Egypt's state news service reported that Israel would soon release 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) earlier said they had decided to release the three hostages on Sunday as part of a deal with Israel.
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the news of the hostages' release, as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
World
Three Israeli Hostages Handed Over to IDF Forces in Gaza
Yesterday, 16:00 GMT
The Israeli army later reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had handed over the hostages to the Israeli military, after which the girls arrived in Israel. They later arrived at a first reception center, where they were reunited with some of their relatives, and then they went to Israel's Sheba Hospital.
