Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The enemy lost up to 545 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the statement said. Russian forces took control of the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Novoegoreevka settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.

