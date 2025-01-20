International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost up to 545 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the statement said. Russian forces took control of the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Novoegoreevka settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
09:26 GMT 20.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost up to 545 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the statement said.
Russian forces took control of the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Novoegoreevka settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
