https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/ukraine-loses-over-545-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1121470400.html
Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-20T09:26+0000
2025-01-20T09:26+0000
2025-01-20T09:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_0:215:2875:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4eb58ee4be19963d882531af7287c1.jpg
"The enemy lost up to 545 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the statement said. Russian forces took control of the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Novoegoreevka settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/ukraine-loses-over-460-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---1121427610.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_72:0:2801:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d5e55bb9c02df07f78c4b6e6d46ce8cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military personnel
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military personnel
Ukraine Loses Over 545 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost up to 545 military personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three vehicles and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the statement said.
Russian forces took control of the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Novoegoreevka settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers
, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.