'EU Turns a Blind Eye to National Minorities Being Oppressed in Ukraine'
Brussels “only cares about its ideological agenda, which is to support Ukraine and to maintain this myth that Ukraine is some kind of a democratic paradise,” George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
The Kiev regime’s pursuit of the so-called ‘Ukrainization’ policy that “limits the use of non-Ukrainian languages” in the country has a negative impact on minority groups.The rights of national minorities living in Ukraine have long been a bone of contention, and since the onset of the Russian special military operation, this matter has gained renewed attention.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated that while tackling the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, it is important to seek a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all nations living in the region.
18:13 GMT 21.01.2025
Brussels “only cares about its ideological agenda, which is to support Ukraine and to maintain this myth that Ukraine is some kind of a democratic paradise,” George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
The Kiev regime’s pursuit of the so-called ‘Ukrainization’ policy that “limits the use of non-Ukrainian languages” in the country has a negative impact on minority groups.
“When you enter a store, for instance, you have to speak Ukrainian. If you start speaking in some other language, then you are liable to be fined. In all sorts of ways, this Ukrainian migration policy violates minority rights,” Szamuely emphasizes.
The rights of national minorities living in Ukraine have long been a bone of contention, and since the onset of the Russian special military operation, this matter has gained renewed attention.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK and France Treat Ukrainians as Second-Class Citizens - PoW
18 January, 07:02 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK and France Treat Ukrainians as Second-Class Citizens - PoW
18 January, 07:02 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated that while tackling the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, it is important to seek a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all nations living in the region.
