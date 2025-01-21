https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/eu-turns-a-blind-eye-to-national-minorities-being-oppressed-in-ukraine-1121480159.html
'EU Turns a Blind Eye to National Minorities Being Oppressed in Ukraine'
'EU Turns a Blind Eye to National Minorities Being Oppressed in Ukraine'
Sputnik International
Brussels “only cares about its ideological agenda, which is to support Ukraine and to maintain this myth that Ukraine is some kind of a democratic paradise,” George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
2025-01-21T18:13+0000
2025-01-21T18:13+0000
2025-01-21T18:13+0000
analysis
ukraine
george szamuely
minorities
rights
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103106/91/1031069166_0:191:2961:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_855e2bb6045c0e6a80aec0bfeb0931e8.jpg
The Kiev regime’s pursuit of the so-called ‘Ukrainization’ policy that “limits the use of non-Ukrainian languages” in the country has a negative impact on minority groups.The rights of national minorities living in Ukraine have long been a bone of contention, and since the onset of the Russian special military operation, this matter has gained renewed attention.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated that while tackling the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, it is important to seek a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all nations living in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/uk-and-france-treat-ukrainians-as-second-class-citizens---pow-1121454279.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103106/91/1031069166_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49fef66ea30e5ada5a5fe2f3aea51b8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
minorities rights in ukraine, ukraine discrimination
minorities rights in ukraine, ukraine discrimination
'EU Turns a Blind Eye to National Minorities Being Oppressed in Ukraine'
Brussels “only cares about its ideological agenda, which is to support Ukraine and to maintain this myth that Ukraine is some kind of a democratic paradise,” George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
The Kiev regime’s pursuit of the so-called ‘Ukrainization’ policy that “limits the use of non-Ukrainian languages” in the country has a negative impact on minority groups.
“When you enter a store, for instance, you have to speak Ukrainian. If you start speaking in some other language, then you are liable to be fined. In all sorts of ways, this Ukrainian migration policy violates minority rights,” Szamuely emphasizes.
The rights of national minorities living in Ukraine have long been a bone of contention, and since the onset of the Russian special military operation, this matter has gained renewed attention.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated that while tackling the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, it is important to seek a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people and all nations living in the region.