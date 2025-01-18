https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/uk-and-france-treat-ukrainians-as-second-class-citizens---pow-1121454279.html
UK and France Treat Ukrainians as Second-Class Citizens - PoW
Residents of Britain and France consider Ukrainian citizens to be inferior people, a captured Ukrainian border guard, inspector of the State Border Service Alexander Bychko, who personally faced such an attitude to himself, told the Russian security forces.
NATO instructors at the Warcop and La Courtine bases, which train Ukrainian military personnel, are using old methods that do not correspond to the realities of modern military conflicts – especially the use of drones, Bychko pointed out.Europeans do not understand how to operate in the new conditions, the PoW noted. The training at Warcop is simply a course for young fighters, he explained.
UK and France Treat Ukrainians as Second-Class Citizens - PoW
07:02 GMT 18.01.2025 (Updated: 07:03 GMT 18.01.2025)
On Orthodox Christmas Eve, six employees from Ukraine's State Border Service surrendered to Russian forces near the Belgorod region. Since their capture, they have shared insights into the Ukrainian military and its training practices.
One of the captives, Alexander Bychko, an inspector with the State Border Service, stated that Ukrainians are perceived as inferior by the British and French – a prejudice he experienced firsthand during his training.
Bychko underwent military training at the UK's Warcop base in Cumbria and the French Army's main training center in La Courtine.
"I traveled around, saw Britain, France, how people treat us – like aborigines, something like that," Bychko said.
It's difficult to find a common language with these countries, he added.
NATO instructors
at the Warcop and La Courtine bases, which train Ukrainian military personnel, are using old methods that do not correspond to the realities of modern military conflicts – especially the use of drones, Bychko pointed out.
Europeans do not understand how to operate in the new conditions, the PoW noted. The training at Warcop is simply a course for young fighters, he explained.