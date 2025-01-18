https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/uk-and-france-treat-ukrainians-as-second-class-citizens---pow-1121454279.html

UK and France Treat Ukrainians as Second-Class Citizens - PoW

Residents of Britain and France consider Ukrainian citizens to be inferior people, a captured Ukrainian border guard, inspector of the State Border Service Alexander Bychko, who personally faced such an attitude to himself, told the Russian security forces.

One of the captives, Alexander Bychko, an inspector with the State Border Service, stated that Ukrainians are perceived as inferior by the British and French – a prejudice he experienced firsthand during his training.Bychko underwent military training at the UK's Warcop base in Cumbria and the French Army's main training center in La Courtine.It's difficult to find a common language with these countries, he added. NATO instructors at the Warcop and La Courtine bases, which train Ukrainian military personnel, are using old methods that do not correspond to the realities of modern military conflicts – especially the use of drones, Bychko pointed out.Europeans do not understand how to operate in the new conditions, the PoW noted. The training at Warcop is simply a course for young fighters, he explained.

