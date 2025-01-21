https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/russia-and-china-working-to-ensure-indivisible-security-in-eurasia---putin-1121479033.html

Russia and China Working to Ensure Indivisible Security in Eurasia - Putin

Russia and China Working to Ensure Indivisible Security in Eurasia - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia and China are working in the interests of ensuring indivisible security in Eurasia and in the world as a whole, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2025-01-21T11:22+0000

2025-01-21T11:22+0000

2025-01-21T11:22+0000

world

russia

china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

security cooperation

power of siberia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118480809_0:239:3072:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_c04b5c308301e49a3e75bd1b661c5385.jpg

Russia and China are working to develop Eurasian security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Moscow has also become Beijing's principal gas supplier, he stated.Moscow and Beijing build relations based on friendship and mutual trust, he added.During the conversation, Putin suggested summarizing work over the past year and outlining new plans to develop relations.The comprehensive strengthening of relations between Russia and China meets the objectives of their development, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/why-trumps-western-hemisphere-takeover-bid-may-bolster-china-1121387553.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia' special military operation, russia security, eurasia security, eurasia militaty defense, putin xi