Russia and China Working to Ensure Indivisible Security in Eurasia - Putin
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss Eurasian security and bilateral relations.
Russia and China are working to develop Eurasian security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We are working in the interests of ensuring indivisible security in the Eurasian space and the world as a whole," he said in a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Moscow has also become Beijing's principal gas supplier, he stated.
"Five years ago, together with you, we launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Today, Russia has become the number one supplier of natural gas to China," Putin said.
8 January, 19:04 GMT
Moscow and Beijing build relations based on friendship and mutual trust, he added.
"I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be like. We build our ties on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support, equality and mutual benefit," Putin stressed to Xi.
During the conversation, Putin suggested summarizing work over the past year and outlining new plans to develop relations.
"Successful joint projects are being implemented in industry, transport, agriculture and other areas," Putin said, adding that the bilateral ties do not depend on the political situation.
The comprehensive strengthening of relations between Russia and China meets the objectives of their development, Putin said.