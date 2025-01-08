https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/why-trumps-western-hemisphere-takeover-bid-may-bolster-china-1121387553.html

Why Trump's Western Hemisphere Takeover Bid May Bolster China

US President-elect Donald Trump appears eager to expand American influence by literally redrawing the map of the Western Hemisphere. But what’s driving these provocative ambitions?

Trump has previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland from Denmark, reclaiming the Panama Canal from Panama, and even turning Canada into the 51st US state. However, these bold plans make no sense, Shaun Narine, a Canadian professor of international relations and political science at St. Thomas University, told Sputnik. Greenland Yet, even if the US acquired Greenland, it would struggle to surpass China in this domain. "China controls the entire supply chain from mining all the way to full processing," Narine noted. Panama Canal Trump has also justified reclaiming the Panama Canal by pointing to alleged Chinese control over the waterway. "Nonsensical," Narine countered. "It really does make no difference whatsoever to the Americans whether they control the Canal. It's not like anyone's trying to stop American maritime traffic from going through it." Canada as America’s 51st StateTrump’s remarks about turning Canada into the 51st state, coupled with tariff threats, have alarmed Canadians. Narine characterized the comments as absurd and akin to blackmail. Trump’s Western Hemisphere Plans vs. China’s Win-Win Strategy While Trump frames China as the US’s main global competitor and seeks to isolate it, Narine assumed that these strategies may push other nations closer to Beijing.

