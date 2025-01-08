https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/why-trumps-western-hemisphere-takeover-bid-may-bolster-china-1121387553.html
Why Trump's Western Hemisphere Takeover Bid May Bolster China
Why Trump's Western Hemisphere Takeover Bid May Bolster China
US President-elect Donald Trump appears eager to expand American influence by literally redrawing the map of the Western Hemisphere. But what’s driving these provocative ambitions?
Trump has previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland from Denmark, reclaiming the Panama Canal from Panama, and even turning Canada into the 51st US state. However, these bold plans make no sense, Shaun Narine, a Canadian professor of international relations and political science at St. Thomas University, told Sputnik.

"Greenland has been a strange obsession for him in the past. I think for him, Greenland is entirely about the natural resources," Narine explained, suggesting this fixation could stem from the US-China competition over rare earth minerals and strategic logistic routes.

Yet, even if the US acquired Greenland, it would struggle to surpass China in this domain. "China controls the entire supply chain from mining all the way to full processing," Narine noted.

Trump has also justified reclaiming the Panama Canal by pointing to alleged Chinese control over the waterway.

"Nonsensical," Narine countered. "It really does make no difference whatsoever to the Americans whether they control the Canal. It's not like anyone's trying to stop American maritime traffic from going through it."

Trump's remarks about turning Canada into the 51st state, coupled with tariff threats, have alarmed Canadians. Narine characterized the comments as absurd and akin to blackmail.

"You don't want someone who's unstable and unpredictable in a powerful position—it simply creates economic and political instability in what should be a mature relationship," he emphasized.

While Trump frames China as the US's main global competitor and seeks to isolate it, Narine assumed that these strategies may push other nations closer to Beijing.

"China is more reliable, more predictable," he said. "It frankly doesn't violate international law as much as the United States. It avoids intervention and uses economic means to build relations with other countries. And it always emphasizes win-win relationships."
Why Trump's Western Hemisphere Takeover Bid May Bolster China
19:04 GMT 08.01.2025
US President-elect Donald Trump appears eager to expand American influence by literally redrawing the map of the Western Hemisphere. But what’s driving these provocative ambitions?
Trump has previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland
from Denmark, reclaiming the Panama Canal from Panama, and even turning Canada into the 51st US state.
However, these bold plans make no sense, Shaun Narine, a Canadian professor of international relations and political science at St. Thomas University, told Sputnik.
"Greenland has been a strange obsession for him in the past. I think for him, Greenland is entirely about the natural resources," Narine explained, suggesting this fixation could stem from the US-China competition over rare earth minerals and strategic logistic routes.
Yet, even if the US acquired Greenland, it would struggle to surpass China in this domain. "China controls the entire supply chain from mining all the way to full processing," Narine noted.
Trump has also justified reclaiming the Panama Canal by pointing to alleged Chinese control over the waterway.
"Nonsensical," Narine countered. "It really does make no difference whatsoever to the Americans whether they control the Canal. It's not like anyone's trying to stop American maritime traffic from going through it."
Canada as America’s 51st State
Trump’s remarks about turning Canada into the 51st state, coupled with tariff threats
, have alarmed Canadians. Narine characterized the comments as absurd and akin to blackmail.
"You don’t want someone who’s unstable and unpredictable in a powerful position—it simply creates economic and political instability in what should be a mature relationship," he emphasized.
Trump’s Western Hemisphere Plans vs. China’s Win-Win Strategy
While Trump frames China as the US’s main global competitor and seeks to isolate it, Narine assumed that these strategies
may push other nations closer to Beijing.
"China is more reliable, more predictable," he said. "It frankly doesn’t violate international law as much as the United States. It avoids intervention and uses economic means to build relations with other countries. And it always emphasizes win-win relationships."
