Senate Foreign Relations Committee Confirms Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted unanimously on Monday to confirm Marco Rubio as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.
The nomination will now be sent to the full Senate for consideration. During a confirmation hearing earlier this month, Rubio said that the United States' official position on the Ukraine conflict must be that it should be brought to an end. Rubio also said that the postwar global order is outdated and allegedly being used as a weapon against the United States.
