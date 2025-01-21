https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/west-wants-to-subjugate-serbian-president-with-color-revolution-tools--1121479810.html
West Wants to Subjugate Serbian President With 'Color Revolution' Tools
The collective West wants Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia, that’s why they are pressuring President Aleksandar Vucic via street protests, Elena Ponomareva, an expert on Balkan politics and professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations told Sputnik.
Ponomareva stressed that researchers who study strategies of coups d'état always start with the events that took place in October 2000 in Belgrade when Slobodan Milosevic was toppled. Protest technologies that are now being employed in Serbia – posters, railroad and street blockages – are virtually taken from textbooks on "color revolutions" written by the infamous US researcher Gene Sharp, she added.While she admits that there are problems in Serbia, the chaos that will ensue in the country in case of a successful coup will create opportunities for criminal networks and global corporations to strip the country of its assets, buying them for dump prices, she concluded.
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic admitted that Western intelligence is trying to instigate a revolution in Serbia by igniting protest sentiment among students.
The collective West wants Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia, that’s why they are pressuring President Aleksandar Vucic via street protests, Elena Ponomareva, an expert on Balkan politics and professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Sputnik.
“The West is interested in breaking Serbia so that it will introduce sanctions against Russia. In this sense, we can allege that Vucic is also being pressured by street [protests]," she said.
Ponomareva stressed that researchers who study strategies of coups d’état always start with the events that took place in October 2000 in Belgrade when Slobodan Milosevic was toppled. Protest technologies that are now being employed in Serbia – posters, railroad and street blockages – are virtually taken from textbooks on “color revolutions” written by the infamous US researcher Gene Sharp, she added.
While she admits that there are problems in Serbia, the chaos that will ensue in the country in case of a successful coup will create opportunities for criminal networks and global corporations to strip the country of its assets, buying them for dump prices, she concluded.