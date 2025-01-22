https://sputnikglobe.com/20250122/west-bank-paying-price-for-gaza-peace-deal---jenin-governor---1121480979.html
West Bank Paying Price for Gaza Peace Deal - Jenin Governor
Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of the Iron Wall "counter-terrorism operation" in the West Bank under the pretext of strengthening security.
“Israel cannot exist without the war against Palestine… When Israel ceased its military activities in the Gaza Strip, it immediately refocused towards the West Bank with hostilities breaking out there just hours after the ceasefire deal was reached," Kemal Abu al Rab, governor of the Jenin Governorate, told Sputnik. Al Rab stressed that Israel started its military operation during the daytime when Palestinian citizens were on the streets and in their offices. “Israeli military vehicles and choppers stormed their way into [West Bank] peaceful routine, airstrikes and bombardments started," he said.
Al Rab stressed that Israel started its military operation during the daytime when Palestinian citizens were on the streets and in their offices.
“Israeli military vehicles and choppers stormed their way into [West Bank] peaceful routine, airstrikes and bombardments started," he said.