With Gaza in Ruins, US, Israel Will Try to 'Exploit' Tensions Within Hamas: Analyst

A shaky ceasefire designed to serve as the first step to ending the war in Gaza went into effect on Sunday. With the 365 square km strip of territory utterly devastated in the course of the 15-month conflict, what does the future hold for Hamas? Sputnik asked a leading observer of regional affairs.

Israel failed to make good on Prime Minister Netanyahu's pledge to "eradicate" Hamas, with the political and militant group still standing after 470 days of fighting against an economically, technically and numerically superior foe.The first phase of the three-phased agreement now in force is set to last 42 days, and see the release of 33 Israeli hostages and over 1,600 Palestinian prisoners. Phase two, commencing thereafter, is set to put a "permanent end" to the conflict, and should see the release of remaining captives, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the Philadelphi Corridor. Phase three relates to Gaza's reconstruction.Hamas's perseverance despite fighting and assassination attacks, which wiped out virtually all of its prominent leaders and many of its top commanders, has triggered infighting within Netanyahu's cabinet as far-right ministers in his coalition express outrage with the ceasefire being reached with the militia intact and potentially able to continue governing Gaza.What Does Future Hold For Hamas?“I think the future of the conflict itself is going to reflect these tensions, which are going to be exploited by the Americans and their puppet, the Israeli state,” Blumi, an associate professor at Stockholm University’s Asian and Middle Eastern Studies department, explained.Citing to the assassinations of Hamas’s leaders, including Hamas Political Bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh and his successor, Yahya Sinwar, the “considerable depletion” of its military wing, and the utter physical and human devastation of Gaza itself, Blumi said it may prove difficult now for Hamas's political wing "to actually reach out and be able to represent and speak on behalf of all the elements that have emerged during this very brutal war against Israeli forces."In addition, details on the ceasefire agreement, which Blumi warned is “not a done deal,” remain vague regarding phase 3 and reconstruction, including what the professor said were efforts by Qatar “to commandeer and claim representation of Hamas and larger Gaza interests.”This includes prospective agreements to help rebuild Gaza based on visions long circulating in the ether involving Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, the Adelson family and others involving "developing" Gaza "in some kind of shape and form to reflect and resemble what is happening in the Gulf."Finally, Blumi warned that “Netanyahu and Israel and the far-right in the United States have not necessarily abandoned the idea of completely ethnically cleansing Gaza or large parts of Gaza of its Palestinian population, not only because of the development possibilities in terms of property, but also the offshore gas fields to be exploited.”

