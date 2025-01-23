https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/kim-jong-uns-vacation-vision-inside-north-koreas-wonsan-kalma-resort-1121484516.html

Kim Jong-Un’s Vacation Vision: Inside North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma Resort

Kim Jong-Un's Vacation Vision: Inside North Korea's Wonsan Kalma Resort

The DPRK plans to open its Wonsan Kalma resort to international tourists this summer.

Despite skepticism in Western media, let’s take a closer look at what one of the world’s most secretive countries has to offer to travelers: • The resort boasts approximately five kilometers of pristine white-sand beaches - nearly twice the length of Hawaii’s famous Waikiki Beach - offering ample space for relaxing and seaside activities. • Conveniently located near Kalma International Airport, the resort ensures easy access for international tourists. • The complex features roughly 7,000 rooms, designed to accommodate over ten thousand guests per day. • A week-long tour to Wonsan Kalma is reportedly priced at around $2,000 per couple. • Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including game arcades, theaters, a stadium, a water park, and a funfair, ensuring plenty of varied recreation.• An aquarium is also part of the planned attractions, providing educational and leisure opportunities for guests interested in marine life. • Masikryong Ski Resort, located just 24 km from Wonsan Kalma, could be included in the tourist itinerary if you're a skiing enthusiast. • Among other unique experiences, visitors can immerse themselves in North Korean culture by visiting beauty salons in the resort complex to try out trendy local haircuts. • Likewise, they can sample the local cuisine, which, according to reports, has its spiciness levels adjusted to suit tourists' tastes. • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, accompanied by his daughter, personally inspected the tourist city and, according to KCNA, praised its splendor “with a broad smile on his face.” Let the critics envy from afar, but it’s unlikely any of them have had a comparable experience vacationing at a resort in such a country.

