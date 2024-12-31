https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/russia-china-and-north-korea-refuse-to-bow-to-western-pressure-1121239116.html

Russia, China and North Korea Refuse to Bow to Western Pressure

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea has ended up exposing the weakness of the West, veteran China, trade and economics expert and author Thomas W. Pauken II tells Sputnik.

Given that North Korea is not a particularly large or powerful country like China, for example, treating the Russian-DPRK alliance like it spells “the end of the world” looked like overreaction on the West’s part and made it actually look weak, he explains.“This overreaction just makes me very curious. And it exposes the Western side is very weak for being of overreacting to this type of partnership they have,” Pauken adds.Cooperation agreements between Russia, China and North Korea show that these countries will not fall apart due to Western sanctions and will not bow down to pressure from the US, the EU or the UK, Pauken notes, adding that India may also soon “draw closer to China and Russia.”He also praises the cooperation between China and Russia, arguing that China not abandoning Russia and siding with the West in the Ukrainian conflict is “rather significant.”Pauken further argued that there is still room for improvement in the trade between Russia and China, suggesting that “it should get stronger considering the fact that we may have major trade wars” in the not-so-distant future.As the United States and its allies continue to effectively wage war (economic and proxy) against Russia, the latter moved to forge stronger relations with other countries antagonized by the West, including China and North Korea.Russian President Vladimir Putin himself visited China in May and North Korea in June to hold talks with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, respectively. During the visit to Pyongyang, the Russian and North Korean heads of state signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between their two countries.

2024

