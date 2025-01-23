International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/trumps-100-brics-tariff-pledge-could-us-face-a-backlash--1121483559.html
Trump’s 100% BRICS Tariff Pledge: Could US Face a Backlash?
Trump’s 100% BRICS Tariff Pledge: Could US Face a Backlash?
Sputnik International
Shortly after entering office, US President Donald Trump confirmed readiness to slap 100% trade tariffs on BRICS countries if they don’t abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar.
2025-01-23T13:37+0000
2025-01-23T13:37+0000
economy
us
brics
members
countries
imports
economy
industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120674240_103:0:1170:600_1920x0_80_0_0_67dd59bd48a222dea0d4bfccab28ce0a.jpg
BRICS nations accounted for more than $500 billion in US imports in 2024, the country’s Census Bureau trade data shows. What strategic imports did Washington buy from BRICS members last year?So, is there any other alternative to BRICS for the US, especially in light of Donald Trump’s recent pledge to slap BRICS countries with 100% trade tariffs?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/how-us-dollar-will-be-dethroned-by-brics-national-currencies-1121354599.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120674240_236:0:1036:600_1920x0_80_0_0_d673dcb993f9db6ea6487236ffdb9e2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics members, us imports from brics, national economy, strategic goods
brics members, us imports from brics, national economy, strategic goods

Trump’s 100% BRICS Tariff Pledge: Could US Face a Backlash?

13:37 GMT 23.01.2025
© Photo : Kirzhach Typography joint stock company A symbolic BRICS banknote. File photo
 A symbolic BRICS banknote. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2025
© Photo : Kirzhach Typography joint stock company
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Shortly after entering office, US President Donald Trump confirmed readiness to slap 100% trade tariffs on BRICS countries if they don’t abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar.
BRICS nations accounted for more than $500 billion in US imports in 2024, the country’s Census Bureau trade data shows. What strategic imports did Washington buy from BRICS members last year?
Brazil ($38 bln): semi-finished iron, crude petroleum, sulfate chemical woodpulp, pig iron.
Russia (almost $3 bln): platinum (listed as one of the 50 critical mineral commodities by the US Department of the Interior, essential for the automotive and medical industries), radioactive chemicals, nitrogenous, chemical and potassic fertilizers (vital for US agriculture).
India ($80 bln): packaged medicaments, refined petroleum, diamonds (used in microelectronics and medical industry).
China ($401 bln): pre-dosed medications, lithium batteries, computers, media transmission systems.
South Africa ($13 bln): platinum, ferroalloys, diamonds, titanium ore (critical for nuclear, chemical, aircraft, space industries).
Iran (nearly $6 bln): crude oil, petroleum products.
Egypt ($2 bln): nitrogenous fertilizers.
The UAE (almost $7 bln): raw aluminum (essential for the automotive and space industries), refined petroleum, cement, and cyclic hydrocarbons (used in the oil industry).
So, is there any other alternative to BRICS for the US, especially in light of Donald Trump’s recent pledge to slap BRICS countries with 100% trade tariffs?
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2025
Analysis
How US Dollar Will Be Dethroned by BRICS National Currencies
4 January, 18:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала