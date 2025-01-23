Trump’s 100% BRICS Tariff Pledge: Could US Face a Backlash?
Shortly after entering office, US President Donald Trump confirmed readiness to slap 100% trade tariffs on BRICS countries if they don’t abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar.
BRICS nations accounted for more than $500 billion in US imports in 2024, the country’s Census Bureau trade data shows. What strategic imports did Washington buy from BRICS members last year?
Brazil ($38 bln): semi-finished iron, crude petroleum, sulfate chemical woodpulp, pig iron.
Russia (almost $3 bln): platinum (listed as one of the 50 critical mineral commodities by the US Department of the Interior, essential for the automotive and medical industries), radioactive chemicals, nitrogenous, chemical and potassic fertilizers (vital for US agriculture).
India ($80 bln): packaged medicaments, refined petroleum, diamonds (used in microelectronics and medical industry).
China ($401 bln): pre-dosed medications, lithium batteries, computers, media transmission systems.
South Africa ($13 bln): platinum, ferroalloys, diamonds, titanium ore (critical for nuclear, chemical, aircraft, space industries).
Iran (nearly $6 bln): crude oil, petroleum products.
Egypt ($2 bln): nitrogenous fertilizers.
The UAE (almost $7 bln): raw aluminum (essential for the automotive and space industries), refined petroleum, cement, and cyclic hydrocarbons (used in the oil industry).
So, is there any other alternative to BRICS for the US, especially in light of Donald Trump’s recent pledge to slap BRICS countries with 100% trade tariffs?
