Trump’s 100% BRICS Tariff Pledge: Could US Face a Backlash?

Shortly after entering office, US President Donald Trump confirmed readiness to slap 100% trade tariffs on BRICS countries if they don’t abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar.

BRICS nations accounted for more than $500 billion in US imports in 2024, the country’s Census Bureau trade data shows. What strategic imports did Washington buy from BRICS members last year?So, is there any other alternative to BRICS for the US, especially in light of Donald Trump’s recent pledge to slap BRICS countries with 100% trade tariffs?

