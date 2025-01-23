International
Which Weapons Did Fleeing US Troops Leave to Taliban?
Which Weapons Did Fleeing US Troops Leave to Taliban?
Afghanistan's Taliban has flatly refused US President Donald Trump’s demand to return billions of dollars’ worth of weapons that the US military abandoned in the country during their panicked flight in 2021.
The weapons in question include:Small arms:Heavier gear:Sophisticated equipment like communication equipment and AN/PVS-7 and AN/PVS-14 night vision devices.Hardware:A Pentagon report from 2022 estimated the value of weapons and military hardware left in Afghanistan to be about $7 billion.*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
13:36 GMT 23.01.2025
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Afghanistan's Taliban* has flatly refused US President Donald Trump’s demand to return billions of dollars’ worth of weapons that the US military abandoned in the country during their panicked flight in 2021.
The weapons in question include:
Small arms:
M16A2/A4 assault rifles and M4 carbines
M24 SWS sniper rifles
M249 light machine guns and M240 machine guns
Pistols such as Beretta M9 and Glock 17
Heavier gear:
M203 under-barrel grenade launchers and M79 grenade launchers
M224 mortars
M2 heavy machine guns
Sophisticated equipment like communication equipment and AN/PVS-7 and AN/PVS-14 night vision devices.
Hardware:
M1151 and M-1152 HMMWV (Humvee) vehicles
M1117 armored security vehicles
MaxxPro Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles
And even UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
A Pentagon report from 2022 estimated the value of weapons and military hardware left in Afghanistan to be about $7 billion.
*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
