Which Weapons Did Fleeing US Troops Leave to Taliban?
Afghanistan's Taliban has flatly refused US President Donald Trump’s demand to return billions of dollars’ worth of weapons that the US military abandoned in the country during their panicked flight in 2021.
The weapons in question include:Small arms:Heavier gear:Sophisticated equipment like communication equipment and AN/PVS-7 and AN/PVS-14 night vision devices.Hardware:A Pentagon report from 2022 estimated the value of weapons and military hardware left in Afghanistan to be about $7 billion.*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
The weapons in question include:
M16A2/A4 assault rifles and M4 carbines
M249 light machine guns and M240 machine guns
Pistols such as Beretta M9 and Glock 17
M203 under-barrel grenade launchers and M79 grenade launchers
7 November 2024, 11:38 GMT
Sophisticated equipment like communication equipment and AN/PVS-7 and AN/PVS-14 night vision devices.
M1151 and M-1152 HMMWV (Humvee) vehicles
M1117 armored security vehicles
MaxxPro Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles
And even UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
A Pentagon report from 2022 estimated the value of weapons and military hardware left in Afghanistan to be about $7 billion.
*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities