Which Weapons Did Fleeing US Troops Leave to Taliban?

Afghanistan's Taliban has flatly refused US President Donald Trump’s demand to return billions of dollars’ worth of weapons that the US military abandoned in the country during their panicked flight in 2021.

The weapons in question include:Small arms:Heavier gear:Sophisticated equipment like communication equipment and AN/PVS-7 and AN/PVS-14 night vision devices.Hardware:A Pentagon report from 2022 estimated the value of weapons and military hardware left in Afghanistan to be about $7 billion.*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

