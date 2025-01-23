https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/why-trumps-100-brics-tariff-threat-looks-like-bluff-1121485296.html

Why Trump's 100% BRICS Tariff Threat Looks Like Bluff

Tariffs on imported goods “would have a direct impact on inflation” in the US, warns Hong Kong-based political and financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.

Even if proceeds from these tariffs would help fund the re-industrialization of the US, it does not guarantee that the US will thus gain the “competitive edge” that countries like China have.The countries whose goods would be affected by these tariffs would likely retaliate with tariffs of their own on US exports.Such tariffs would affect “low added value industries” in the US, “where there is very little margin and where there is a lot of added value in terms of labor.”Another of Trump’s policies, the drive to deport all illegal migrants from the US, might also have a negative impact on US consumers because the labor of these migrants currently translates into low prices in service and manufacturing industry.

