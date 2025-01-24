International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Conflict in Ukraine Not Tied to Oil Prices, But to Western Actions - Kremlin
The conflict in Ukraine is taking place because of a threat to Russia's national security, as well as the West's complete refusal to listen to its concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This conflict is taking place because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because of the threat to Russians who live in certain territories, because of the unwillingness and complete refusal of Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia's concerns," Peskov told reporters. The conflict in Ukraine does not depend on oil prices, Peskov added.US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to lower the oil price and it would end the conflict in Ukraine "immediately."Trump stated that "right now the price is high enough that that war will continue.""You've got to bring down the oil price. You've got to end that war, they should have done it long go," the US president said.
11:48 GMT 24.01.2025 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 24.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine is taking place because of a threat to Russia's national security, as well as the West's complete refusal to listen to its concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This conflict is taking place because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because of the threat to Russians who live in certain territories, because of the unwillingness and complete refusal of Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia's concerns," Peskov told reporters.
The conflict in Ukraine does not depend on oil prices, Peskov added.
Analysis
Trump's Claim That Lowering Oil Prices Could Stop Ukrainian Conflict is 100% Fake - Expert
Yesterday, 18:57 GMT
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to lower the oil price and it would end the conflict in Ukraine "immediately."
Trump stated that "right now the price is high enough that that war will continue."
"You've got to bring down the oil price. You've got to end that war, they should have done it long go," the US president said.
