Conflict in Ukraine Not Tied to Oil Prices, But to Western Actions - Kremlin

The conflict in Ukraine is taking place because of a threat to Russia's national security, as well as the West's complete refusal to listen to its concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-01-24T11:48+0000

2025-01-24T11:48+0000

2025-01-24T12:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dmitry peskov

donald trump

ukraine

russia

opec

oil prices

"This conflict is taking place because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because of the threat to Russians who live in certain territories, because of the unwillingness and complete refusal of Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia's concerns," Peskov told reporters. The conflict in Ukraine does not depend on oil prices, Peskov added.US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to lower the oil price and it would end the conflict in Ukraine "immediately."Trump stated that "right now the price is high enough that that war will continue.""You've got to bring down the oil price. You've got to end that war, they should have done it long go," the US president said.

ukraine

russia

2025

