Putin: Ukraine Crisis Could Have Been Avoided if 2020 US Election Wasn't Stolen

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is ready to talk calmly with US President Donald Trump on all areas that are of interest to both countries.

"We should meet, based on today's realities, to talk calmly about all those areas that are of interest to both the US and Russia. We are ready, but, I repeat, this depends first of all on the decisions and choices of the current US administration," Putin said during his visit to Moscow State University. Russia can have many points of contact with the US administration, including economic issues, Putin said, adding that Russia and the United States have a lot to talk about on economy and energy issues. Putin remarked that he has always had businesslike and pragmatic relations with Trump, noting that Moscow welcomes Trump's statements about a willingness to work together and remains open to it. Trump is "not only an intelligent person, he is a pragmatic person," Putin added.The previous administration of US President Joe Biden refused to contact with Russia, and it is not Moscow's fault, Putin noted. Furthermore, Russia has never refused to use the US dollar in foreign trade transactions. Ukraine CrisisRussia is ready for talks on the Ukraine conflict, but there are issues that need attention, the Russian president added. The problem is that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has banned himself from holding peace talks with Russia.Putin added that it was difficult to talk seriously about any dialogue with Kiev while this ban was still in place.Putin added that the authorities in Kiev receive hundreds of billions from their sponsors, and he believes the same sponsors of the Kiev regime should force Zelensky to lift the ban on talks.The Russian president also added he agreed with Trump that if he had been reelected US president in 2020 the crisis in Ukraine could have been avoided.

