Unpacking Trump’s ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump vowed to tap oil reserves in order to cut energy costs and raise more money from the oil industry.

2025-01-24

2025-01-24T07:19+0000

2025-01-24T07:23+0000

Putting oil prices down by OPEC means more production in the market, which could benefit the US, Marc Ayoub, a Lebanese energy policy researcher and non-resident fellow at the Tahir Institute for Middle East Policy, told Sputnik.After entering office, new US President Donald Trump stressed that his administration will prioritize oil extraction in line with the "drill, baby, drill" formula, one of the key factors in Trump’s policy.There’s also a nuance regarding Russia’s current oil exports to Asian countries. If global oil prices start to plummet, "those players who are buying Russian oil will have no benefits in purchasing it," the analyst concluded.Speaking at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump in particular said he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to "bring down the cost of oil." Apart from Saudi Arabia, OPEC comprises Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuel

2025

