South Korean Prosecutors Request Another Extension of President's Detention

South Korea's prosecutor's office on Saturday requested another extension of President Yoon Suk-yeol's detention after a Seoul court rejected their previous request, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Friday, the court dismissed the prosecutors' request to extend Yoon's detention until February 6. The court said that the prosecution, which received a request from South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) to initiate a criminal case against the president, lacked sufficient grounds to continue the investigation. In response, the president's lawyers said that the court should disregard the CIO's findings and reopen the investigation. A new request to extend Yoon's detention was filed at the Seoul Central District Court four hours after the court's rejection, Yonhap said. Yoon's current detention ends on January 28, which coincides with the Lunar New Year, a public holiday in South Korea. To avoid delays, the prosecution plans to expedite the transfer of the case to court, where a suspect can be held for up to six months. As a result, Yoon's interrogation may take place at the detention center over the weekend, as moving him to the prosecution’s building poses security challenges. Given the seriousness of the charges against Yoon, he will be required to answer questions in person, as submitting written responses is not an option. It remains uncertain if he will cooperate, as he has previously refused to answer questions. On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament quickly voted to lift his declaration just hours later, which Yoon complied with, subsequently apologizing to the nation. On December 14, the South Korean parliament impeached Yoon over his controversial martial law declaration.

