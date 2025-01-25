https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/trumps-stargate-project-gateway-to-us-ai-dominance-or-dystopian-cyberpunk-nightmare-1121490901.html

Trump’s Stargate Project: Gateway to US AI Dominance or Dystopian Cyberpunk Nightmare?

The US’s new $500 billion tech initiative promises to “revolutionize” AI, “cement” America as the undisputed leader in advanced computing and create a hundred thousand jobs. But it comes with grave risks for humanity. Here’s why.

The BasicsRed FlagsAltman and Ellison’s involvement are major warning signs.Altman is on the record as a proponent of a transhumanist “merge” of human beings and machines. In 2017, he predicted that “the singularity” would take place between 2025-2075, and that superhuman AI, genetic enhancement and brain-machine interfaces were an inevitability.He’s is also an advocate of "AI agents" acting on human beings’ behalf online via the controversial World ID concept.As for Ellison, the 80-year-old tech billionaire's controversial views are well-known. Last year, he touted omnipresent AI cameras keeping citizens “on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on” as a good thing, and has been a proponent of national and digital IDs since 9/11.“We’re going to have supervision,” he said last September, assuring this would apply to authorities like police officers as well (feigning ignorance of the probability of a Robocop-style 4th directive preventing machines from arresting owners engaged in criminal behavior).Ellison is also an advocate of AI-driven mRNA cancer vaccines, announcing at Stargate's rollout this week that artificial intelligence could help identify cancer via blood testing followed by gene therapy.Microsoft’s involvement in the project is also troubling, with the company already planning to commit $80 billion for its own separate AI data centers to train and deploy cloud-based AI worldwide.A 2024 report by Business Insider revealed that real-life supervillain Bill Gates remains heavily involved in Microsoft’s AI strategies, from its decision to help OpenAI grow to support for Altman’s AI Agent idea.Can It Be Stopped?However, there’s a hitch in Altman’s development plans, with FT’s revelations that Stargate is an OpenAI investment vehicle disguised as a national project, combined with Altman’s very public feud with fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk following the initiative's announcement, signaling trouble.According to Musk, SoftBank has actually secured less than $10 billion for Stargate so far. Altman assures that’s not the case, and accuses Musk of letting private interests get in the way of “what is great for the country.”Musk, who has integrated narrow AI across his business empire, from Tesla’s autopilot to the AI chatbot Grok, has a long-outstanding grudge against Altman (including a 2024 lawsuit accusing OpenAI of violating its mission statement by putting profits over humanity).He’s also expressed fears of a 10-20% chance of AI wiping out humanity (although AI safety researcher Roman Yampolskiy says it’s more like 99.999999%).Naysayers of projects like Stargate argue that without regulation and left in the hands of corporations and the military-industrial complex, powerful AI systems will quickly become a tool for round-the-clock surveillance, signing off on military war crimes, and the implementation of social credit score systems long feared by sci-fi.Down-to-Earth Problems May Also Plague ProjectBesides the major political and philosophical concerns and risks, Stargate also faces some everyday concerns, from the massive gamble it represents to investors in the financial sense, to issues relating to the power-hungry project straining the US energy grid, not to mention AI centers’ obscene levels of water usage.

