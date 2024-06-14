https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/do-not-trust-them-snowden-warns-against-openai-after-nsa-chief-joins-board-1118961215.html
'Do Not Trust Them': Snowden Warns Against OpenAI After NSA Chief Joins Board
Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden warned on Friday never to trust tech company OpenAI, after it appointed former NSA chief Paul Nakasone to its board of directors.
"They’ve gone full mask-off: do not ever trust OpenAI or its products (ChatGPT etc). There is only one reason for appointing an NSA Director to your board. This is a willful, calculated betrayal of the rights of every person on Earth. You have been warned," Snowden said in a statement via social media platform X. Earlier this month, Snowden said that governments and corporations are trying to gain control over artificial intelligence (AI) technology in order to use it to promote their agenda. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who served on OpenAI’s initial board of directors, also criticized the move. "Can’t wait for OpenAI to have access to my phone," Musk said in response to reports on Nakasone’s involvement with the company. Musk said earlier this month that he would ban Apple devices at his companies if they integrate OpenAI at the operating system level.
