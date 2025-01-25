What Unites Chekhov, Gorbachev and Bioengineering? Moscow State University!
Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), one of Russia’s top universities, marks its 270th anniversary on January 25.
MSU was founded in 1755 by Russian Empress Elizaveta Petrovna on St. Tatiana's Day.
The day honoring the patron saint of students has evolved into Student's Day and is hugely popular in Russia.
Key Facts
MSU consistently ranks in the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings, placing 33rd in natural sciences in 2024
It is home to the world’s tallest educational building at 240 meters, and boasts 5,000 academic staff and over 47,000 students
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankA rehearsal of a multimedia show at the 2016 Circle of Light International Festival on the territory of the Lomonosov Moscow State University
Notable Alumni
Nobel Prize Laureates, including Andrei Sakharov (Peace Prize, 1975), father of the hydrogen bomb; Lev Landau (Physics, 1962), a founder of the quantum theory of condensed matter; and Mikhail Gorbachev (Peace Prize, 1990), the last leader of the Soviet Union
Others whose alma mater was MSU were famous writers Anton Chekhov, Ivan Turgenev and Mikhail Lermontov and abstract art pioneer Wassily Kandinsky
"Red Square" (1916) by Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944). The Moscow State Tretyakov Gallery
Research Highlights
Bioengineering: New genetic constructs and proteins are being developed
Chemistry: MSU has synthesized the rare mineral namibite for use in quantum technologies
Supercomputing: MSU-270 supercomputer, with a peak power of 400 AI PetaFLOPS, is set for high-performance computing (HPC). It ranks third in the world, overtaking the European Lumi and Leonardo, and will be used for scientific research in the field of artificial intelligence.
How MSU Compares to Oxford
MSU:
Boasts over 300 academicians from the Russian Academy of Sciences
Requires four to six years of in-depth study, including extensive lectures and seminars
Oxford:
20 percent of tutorials in 2023-24 were taught by hourly-paid tutors, with permanent professors handling just 34 percent, according to The Observer
Most degrees last three to four years, with flexible programs that may omit complex subjects
