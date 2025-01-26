https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/loyalty-for-hire-maga-commissars-screening-potential-wh-staffers-for-trump-policy-devotees-1121496494.html

Loyalty for Hire? 'MAGA Commissars' Screening Potential WH Staffers for Trump Policy Devotees

Any deviation from the “America First” policies championed by Donald Trump and the Republicans is enough for “MAGA commissars” to disqualify candidates vying for positions in the new administration, the AP reported.

Even the slightest deviation from the “America First” policies championed by Donald Trump and the Republicans is enough for “MAGA commissars” to disqualify candidates vying for positions in the new administration, the Associated Press reported, citing sources. What Does The Process Entail? Specially appointed screening teams are reportedly working zealously to ensure that only Trump loyalists who actively supported his election campaign by volunteering, fundraising, or other activities have any hope of being hired. A negative social media post or a photo with a Trump opponent could get a job-seeker’s application rejected. An application form on the Trump transition website asks candidates: “What part of President Trump’s campaign message is most appealing to you and why?” according to a link cited by AP. Even if an applicant passes the initial vetting and gets to the interview stage, they still need to rustle up references from people whose loyalty has already been established, one official claimed. Trump “has been very clear of who he doesn’t want to include in this administration. And so those are clear guidelines that we adhere to,” White House Personnel Director Sergio Gor told Fox News earlier.

