Putin Congratulates India on National Holiday, Commits to Bolster ‘Fruitful’ Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent on Sunday a congratulatory telegram to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's national holiday, saying that by joint efforts the countries will increase fruitful bilateral cooperation in all fields.

“Russian-Indian relations have the character of a particularly privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that through joint efforts we will continue to consistently build up fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the formation of a fair multipolar world order,” the telegram read. Indian constitution, which came into force 75 years ago, laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and free democratic development of the country, the telegram also said. Since then India has achieved universally recognized successes in socio-economic, scientific, technical and other fields and “has gained well-deserved authority on the world stage," Russian leader added.

