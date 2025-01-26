https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/soldiers-from-ukraine-undergo-urban-warfare-training-in-uk---ukrainian-serviceman-1121497382.html

Soldiers From Ukraine Undergo Urban Warfare Training in UK - Ukrainian Serviceman

Ukrainian soldiers who were trained by UK instructors at a base in North Yorkshire practiced fighting in residential areas of the city before being sent to Russia's Kursk Region, a Ukrainian serviceman, who fled to Russia from the UK, has told Sputnik.

“There is a firing range and part of a training ground that simulated an urban area. There we practiced storming residential buildings under the guidance of English-speaking British instructors in the presence of interpreters. After the training, we were to be sent to Sudzha [city in the Kursk Region],” the soldier said. The training of Ukrainian soldiers at a military base in the UK for an attack on Russia's Kursk Region confirms that the invasion was planned by Western intelligence services, and that UK is disrupting the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Friday.On Friday, Sputnik published for the first time a video from a military base in the UK where local instructors trained soldiers of the Kiev regime.

