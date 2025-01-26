International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Soldiers From Ukraine Undergo Urban Warfare Training in UK - Ukrainian Serviceman
Soldiers From Ukraine Undergo Urban Warfare Training in UK - Ukrainian Serviceman
Ukrainian soldiers who were trained by UK instructors at a base in North Yorkshire practiced fighting in residential areas of the city before being sent to Russia's Kursk Region, a Ukrainian serviceman, who fled to Russia from the UK, has told Sputnik.
“There is a firing range and part of a training ground that simulated an urban area. There we practiced storming residential buildings under the guidance of English-speaking British instructors in the presence of interpreters. After the training, we were to be sent to Sudzha [city in the Kursk Region],” the soldier said. The training of Ukrainian soldiers at a military base in the UK for an attack on Russia's Kursk Region confirms that the invasion was planned by Western intelligence services, and that UK is disrupting the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Friday.On Friday, Sputnik published for the first time a video from a military base in the UK where local instructors trained soldiers of the Kiev regime.
Soldiers From Ukraine Undergo Urban Warfare Training in UK - Ukrainian Serviceman

07:53 GMT 26.01.2025
© AP PhotoThis photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, shows a damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region that borders Ukraine.
This photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, shows a damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region that borders Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2025
© AP Photo
GENICHESK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers who were trained by UK instructors at a base in North Yorkshire practiced fighting in residential areas of the city before being sent to Russia's Kursk Region, a Ukrainian serviceman, who fled to Russia from the UK, has told Sputnik.
“There is a firing range and part of a training ground that simulated an urban area. There we practiced storming residential buildings under the guidance of English-speaking British instructors in the presence of interpreters. After the training, we were to be sent to Sudzha [city in the Kursk Region],” the soldier said.
The training of Ukrainian soldiers at a military base in the UK for an attack on Russia's Kursk Region confirms that the invasion was planned by Western intelligence services, and that UK is disrupting the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Friday.
US servicemen during the Rapid Trident/Saber Guardian 2015 military exercises at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre base outside Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, July 24, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
Analysis
NATO Instructors: All Talk, No Frontline Walk
17 January, 12:20 GMT
On Friday, Sputnik published for the first time a video from a military base in the UK where local instructors trained soldiers of the Kiev regime.
