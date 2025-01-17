https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/nato-instructors-all-talk-no-frontline-walk-1121442478.html

NATO Instructors: All Talk, No Frontline Walk

NATO forces training Ukrainian troops are clueless about the reality of a battlefield environment, Earl Rasmussen, a retired Lieutenant Colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and International Consultant, told Sputnik.He added that NATO is not only struggling to develop weapons and ammunition “to meet the demand on the battlefield,” but fails to adapt varying training strategies to a very dynamic situation in the combat zone.The expert pointed out that “we are seeing rapidly changing strategies, rapidly changing technology, use of drones, use of electronic mechanisms to disrupt communications, to disrupt the targeting capabilities.”However, the dominant strategy of the Ukrainian general staff or their NATO advisers, noted the US Army veteran, has boiled down to just “throwing bodies” into the meatgrinder.“I would definitely would not be advising the strategy Ukraine's doing,” he said.

