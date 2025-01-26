https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/southport-teen-murdered-had-obsession-with-killing--reports-1121498747.html

Southport Teen Murdered Had Obsession With Killing – Reports

Sputnik International

Axel Rudakubana's obsession with mass shootings, who attacked children with a knife in England's Southport over the summer, was known to staff at the Prevent radicalization program but was mistaken for a casual interest in world news, The Sunday Times reported, citing a soon-to-be-released Home Office report.

"Rudakubana was referred to the scheme three times. Counter-terrorism officers received information about his interest in school shootings, the London Bridge attack, the IRA, MI5, and the Middle East. However, they repeatedly concluded that he simply had an unusual interest in news and world affairs for a child aged 13 and then 14, between 2019 and 2021," the report stated.The report also noted that Rudakubana frequently tried to discuss world events with teachers and read news about mass shootings during computer science classes. The court sentenced Rudakubana to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 52 years to be served.

