Ukraine Loses Over 190 Soldiers, 2 Tanks in Kursk Area in Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 190 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
russia
russian armed forces
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 190 servicepeople, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, as well as six UAV control points and an ammunition depot. Three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said in a statement. The Battlegroup Sever of the Russian armed forces has regained control over the village of Nikolaevo-Darino in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said added.In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,190 servicepeople and 321 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
ukraine
kursk
russia
10:13 GMT 27.01.2025 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 27.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 190 soldiers in the Kursk area in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces
lost more than 190 servicepeople, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, as well as six UAV control points and an ammunition depot. Three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
The Battlegroup Sever of the Russian armed forces has regained control over the village of Nikolaevo-Darino in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said added.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 55,190 servicepeople and 321 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.